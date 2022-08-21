NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:

– NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson)

– Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)

– LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Barrett Brown)

– Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos) vs. Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz

– Che Cabrera vs. Aaron Solo

– Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori

-Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon

– Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood

– QT Marshall vs. Keita

– Misterioso vs. Mascara Dorada

– Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) vs. Trent Beretta, KUSHIDA, Taylor Rust, and Rocky Romero