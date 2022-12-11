NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Nemesis that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:

Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight

STRONG Survivor Match for a future STRONG Openweight Championship Match

Bullet Club (Jay White & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels

KENTA vs. QT Marshall

Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera

Blake Christian vs. KEITA

Mistico vs. Misterioso

Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito

C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)