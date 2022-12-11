NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Nemesis that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:
Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight
STRONG Survivor Match for a future STRONG Openweight Championship Match
Bullet Club (Jay White & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels
KENTA vs. QT Marshall
Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera
Blake Christian vs. KEITA
Mistico vs. Misterioso
Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito
C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)