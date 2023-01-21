NJPW has revealed the lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time. You can check that out below:

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

KENTA vs. QT Marshall

Team Filthy’s West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) vs. Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas