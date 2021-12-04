The NWA will be presenting their next pay-per-view today as the Hard Times 2 event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:

NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Melina

No time limit and no DQ match: NWA Television Champion Tyrus vs. Cyon

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan

NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. Judais

NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. The End (Odinson & Parrow)

NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and TBA & Natalia Markova

Colby Corino vs. Doug Williams

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship qualifying match: Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus