The NWA will be presenting their next pay-per-view today as the Hard Times 2 event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:
NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Melina
No time limit and no DQ match: NWA Television Champion Tyrus vs. Cyon
Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan
NWA National Champion Chris Adonis vs. Judais
NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. The End (Odinson & Parrow)
NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn and TBA & Natalia Markova
Colby Corino vs. Doug Williams
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship qualifying match: Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus