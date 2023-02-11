The NWA will be presenting their Nuff Said pay-per-view tonight as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:

NWA World Champion Tyrus defends against Matt Cardona (w/ Bully Ray on commentary)

NWA National Champion Cyon defends against Homicide

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille defends against Angelina Love in a no DQ match

Thom Latimer vs. Fodder in a Singapore cane match

Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis

EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley (fka Alex Riley)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton defends against Alex Taylor

NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebelion defend Blunt Force Trauma (w/ Aron Stevens)

Dak Draper and Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop

Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max The Impaler

(Pre-Show): Odinson vs. Joe Alonzo

(Pre-Show): Mercurio and Natalia Markova vs. Jennacide and Max the Impaler

(Pre-Show): Dak Draper and Matthew Mims vs. Jax Dane and Blake Troop

(Pre-Show): Missa Kate vs. La Rosa Negra