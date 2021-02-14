Remember to join us tonight at 6:30pm ET for live WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. Coverage begins with the pre-show, which will feature Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports on the panel.

Below is the current card for tonight’s Takeover event:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

