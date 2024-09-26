Megan Thee Stallion move over.
Make room for Cardi B.
WWE is snatching up all of the Queens of Hip-Hop in recent weeks, as the new WWE SmackDown theme song “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion, who subsequently teased making a WWE debut, has been followed up by interaction with Cardi B for next year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer.”
As noted, on Thursday, WWE announced the first-ever two-night SummerSlam for next August at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Following the announcement, the company released a special promotional video to push the two-night premium live event scheduled for August 2 and August 3, 2025, which features Cardi B. and Bianca Belair.
Cardi B. shared the video to her 35.4 million followers on X on Thursday afternoon.
“Here’s to the Streets,” Cardi B’s post began. “And to my girl Bianca Belair! SummerSlam. 2Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd.”
Here’s to the Streets.. and to my girl @BiancaBelairWWE! SummerSlam. 2Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd @WWE #SUMMERSLAM pic.twitter.com/P04e7NqV6p
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2024