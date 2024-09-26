Megan Thee Stallion move over.

Make room for Cardi B.

WWE is snatching up all of the Queens of Hip-Hop in recent weeks, as the new WWE SmackDown theme song “Neva Play” by Megan Thee Stallion, who subsequently teased making a WWE debut, has been followed up by interaction with Cardi B for next year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer.”

As noted, on Thursday, WWE announced the first-ever two-night SummerSlam for next August at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Following the announcement, the company released a special promotional video to push the two-night premium live event scheduled for August 2 and August 3, 2025, which features Cardi B. and Bianca Belair.

Cardi B. shared the video to her 35.4 million followers on X on Thursday afternoon.

“Here’s to the Streets,” Cardi B’s post began. “And to my girl Bianca Belair! SummerSlam. 2Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd.”