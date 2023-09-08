Cardi B remains one of the most popular rappers in the music industry, but the 30-year-old megastar still has a dream of competing in the WWE.

This was a topic of discussion during Cardi B’s recent appeared on Hot 97s Ebro In The Morning program, where she complimented the work Bad Bunny was doing with WWE over the last few years. She adds that she used to love wrestling growing up.

Yeah, that motherf*cker [Bad Bunny] is jumping though off them ropes. He jumping off them ropes a lot. I just told you that my body got f*cked up after the second one [second child]. I told you the second one f*cked me up. I mean, I would love to attend. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know if I have to perform or slap a b*tch, but I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream. I used to love wrestling. I used to be crazy for it.

Cardi B was then asked to name a few of her favorite wrestlers. She immediately responded with Batista and the late great Eddie Guerrero.

It was a couple. Like Batista was one of my favorites because he was so handsome. I love Eddie Guerrero. I lie, I steal, I cheat b*tch, yeah. I don’t know. I used to love Booker T. Even when I was little, when The Undertaker used to come out, my dumbass really thought that he was a ghost. I really thought that was real. Like he was coming from the dead. Like, ‘Oh my God!’

Check out her full comments below.