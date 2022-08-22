Hip-hop superstar Cardi B is once again tweeting about her fandom for WWE.

The 29-year-old rap icon shared her love for WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who were one of the company’s greatest power couples in the mid-2000s. Their relationship was highlighted on the recent A&E Biography that covered the career of the R-Rated superstar.

Cardi writes, “I used to love them….they was such a sexy ass couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple.”

As previously mentioned Cardi has previously spoken about her love of pro-wrestling, specifically WWE. She recently released the hit track, “Hot Shit,” which pays homage to the late Jimmy Superfly Snuka. Her song “Up” was also used as the theme for SummerSlam 2021.