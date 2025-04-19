Grammy Award-winning rapper and global superstar Cardi B is officially headed to WWE SummerSlam 2025.

During a promotional advertisement for the event that aired this week, Cardi B announced that she will be hosting this year’s SummerSlam, adding even more star power to WWE’s biggest event of the summer.

Cardi B’s involvement with WWE has been teased in the past, and she initially broke the news of the two-night SummerSlam format during an appearance back in September 2024. Now, the chart-topping artist will be front and center as the official host of the highly anticipated premium live event.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place across two nights—Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3—live from the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This marks another major stadium show for WWE as the company continues to blend the worlds of sports entertainment and pop culture.

Cardi’s larger-than-life personality and global appeal are expected to bring even more mainstream attention to the annual spectacle, and fans can likely expect some unforgettable moments when she takes the stage.

Stay tuned for more updates on WWE SummerSlam 2025 as the road to MetLife Stadium continues to heat up.