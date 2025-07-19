Rapper Cardi B is set to host WWE’s two-night SummerSlam pay-per-view event on August 2 and 3 in New Jersey.

In preparation, Cardi has been keeping up with all the WWE drama, including the escalating tension between Naomi and Jade Cargill — with Bianca Belair caught in the middle. Things got even messier when Bayley inserted herself into the mix.

Reacting to an earlier comment from Triple H — who said Cardi would do whatever she wants at SummerSlam 2025, even if that means getting physical — Cardi fired back on social media, She wrote,

“Listen @TripleH, these girls trying me.”

Bayley quickly chimed in, saying that she’s available.

Cardi’s response? “Leave her at home.”

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are officially set to clash in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The match was confirmed during the closing segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where tensions boiled over and the contract was signed — by force.

Cody addressed the crowd, reflecting on his family legacy by calling his father Dusty and brother Dustin Rhodes “outlaws,” and revealing he always wanted to follow in their footsteps. But instead, he became something else entirely: the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He referenced a recent social media post where he wrote, “Do not flinch and thank you for riding with me,” clarifying that the message was for himself. He said he didn’t flinch against Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Jey Uso, or Randy Orton. Nor did he flinch when politics and “The Final Boss” targeted him. But the one time he did flinch — was at WrestleMania 41, when he faced John Cena.

Calling SummerSlam 2025 “one match for the rest of his life,” Cody made it clear he was ready for a war.

Cena then entered and delivered unexpected news – he said he wouldn’t be at SummerSlam. Explaining that he was emotionally drained and currently filming a major Netflix movie, Cena revealed he had spoken with WWE management and believed it was best to sit this one out. He offered Cody a rematch at another time — perhaps in Paris or Perth — but insisted he couldn’t, in good faith, sign the SummerSlam contract.

As Cena walked away, Cody wasn’t having it. He chased Cena down, leading to a chaotic brawl outside the ring. Back inside, Cena tried to strike Cody with the Undisputed Championship, but Cody turned the tables, took the title, and struck Cena instead.

Cody then placed Cena on a table, climbed to the top rope with the contract in hand, and delivered a devastating splash. With Cena down, Cody forced him to sign the contract, declaring the match for SummerSlam — and making it official – a Street Fight.

CODY SPLASHES CENA THROUGH THE TABLE IN A SUIT

WWE NXT’s Arianna Grace is scheduled to compete for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, where she’ll take on “HollyHood” Haley J. The match is set for next Saturday, July 26, in Texas City, Texas.

🚨 MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The contract is signed and it’s official!@WWENXT Superstar @AriannaGraceWWE will go head-to-head with @HollyHoodHaleyJ on Saturday, July 26th as Reality of Wrestling presents: GLORY 5 in Texas City, Texas! 📍 Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

9300 Emmett F…

Former WWF Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin is set to release her autobiography next month, titled Worthless: The Robin Smith Story. The book features forewords by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and wrestling pioneer Susan “Tex” Green.

You can check out the official synopsis for the book below:

The daughter of Grizzly Smith and the sister of Sam Houston and Jake Roberts, Rockin’ Robin debuted in 1986. From 1987 through 1990, she worked for the WWF, including a run as Women’s Champion while feuding with the late Sherri Martel, capturing the belt on a USA Network special airing from Paris, France. WWF retired the belt when Smith left the company. To date, she has never returned to WWE in any capacity. Following her WWF run, she worked for the LPWA and Herb Abrams’ version of the UWF, holding gold in the latter. Smith retired in 1992 from the ring.

The announced attendance at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was 15,112.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

* Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez

* Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul to appear.

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 match below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* Cage Match for WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul