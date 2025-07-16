Fightful Select is reporting that Trish Stratus is expected to continue wrestling throughout the remainder of the year.

Regarding Goldberg’s retirement speech being cut off during Saturday Night’s Main Event, a WWE higher-up denied that it was done intentionally or with malice.

Cardi B’s status for SummerSlam remains in question, as she hasn’t been referenced on programming in several weeks. It’s worth noting that her song is still being featured in video packages promoting the show. Those were made months ago.

Bron Breakker received significant internal praise for his performance in carrying the gauntlet match on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

As for Seth Rollins’ injury status, sources indicate that there’s still uncertainty within WWE regarding the extent or nature of the issue.

And finally, Lids is set to begin stocking WWE t-shirts in their stores soon.