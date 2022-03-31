GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) will hold two events tonight at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas on FITE TV.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1 will air at 9 PM EST while Planet Death will air at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Lineup

Jon Moxley (c) vs. AJ Gray for the GCW World Championship.

The H8 Club (Nick Gage & Matt Tremont) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a Triple Threat Match for the GCW World Tag Team Championships.

Alex Colon (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship.

Joey Janela vs. Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

Mickie James vs. Allie Katch.

Blake Christian vs. AR Fox.

Planet Death Card

Mad Man Pondo vs. Hoodfoot

Cole Radrick vs. AKIRA

Sadika vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Sawyer Wreck vs. Brandon Kirk

Shane Mercer vs. Neil Diamond Cutter

Slade vs. Bam Sullivan