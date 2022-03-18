NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes recently joined ‘The Mirror’ for a chat about WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 63. Check out what Hayes had to say about the Bad Guy in the highlights below.

How Hall inspired generations before him:

Scott Hall’s just a legend. He wasn’t on TV as much when I was watching as a kid. But I’m a student of the game and I’ve watched a lot of wrestling over time. He’s an icon who’s gonna go down in history forever and his matches have inspired a generation as well.

Says fans were able to celebrate Hall for his final moments: