Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Richard Holliday will defend his Caribbean championship against Gino on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Caribbean Championship bout: Richard Holliday (champion) vs. Gino Medina (challenger) for this Wednesday, April 14 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Who truly is the dynastic athlete? Gino or Richard Holliday? The world will find out this Wednesday as the Dynasty detonates!

Gino Medina joined the Dynasty in the winter of 2019 only to have a falling out over the summer of 2020.

Gino says he quit the Dynasty but Holliday says HE booted Gino from the elite team. For months the two have trash talked on FUSION and social media.

Now the stage is set to settle their issues… with the Caribbean Championship on the line.

Will a new Caribbean Champion be crowned or will Holliday prove he truly is the dynastic force he claims to be?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Mil Muertes

•Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday vs. Gino Medina

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.