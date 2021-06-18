Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Richard Holliday will defend his Caribbean championship against King Muertes at the July 10th Battle Riot III event from the 2300 arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

Azteca Underground’s “El Jefe”, Cesar Duran, has brokered a HUGE title match. The new owner of IWA Puerto Rico has made a power move and signed an IWA Caribbean Championship title match for the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena!

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

The reigning Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday will defend the title against King Muertes… and the match will be under “Caribbean rules,” which means anything goes!

Muertes, a ferocious force in Azteca Underground, looks to bring gold back to the owner and proprietor of the shadowy lucha libre organization run by promoter Cesar Duran.

Will Holliday still be breathing rarified air at the end of the night or will King Muertes choke the life out of the champion’s title reign?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

Lee Moriarty

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!