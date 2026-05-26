Carlito recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran explained how he ‘bet against himself’ in WWE, how he expects to ‘pop-up again’ at some point and how WWE ‘made him look like a buffoon’ in The Judgment Day.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how he ‘bet against himself’ in WWE and signed for two years despite being offered three: “I signed for two years. They wanted me for three and I signed for two because, well, I didn’t think it was going to go as good as it did. That’s why I said I bet against myself and I would have got an extra year and then my, you know, then my contract would expire. But so, you know, ended up losing a year, but that’s all.”

On how he expects to ‘pop up again’ at some point: “Pretty sure I’ll pop up again somewhere, you know what I mean. Some kind of legends (deal) thing or something, who knows.”

On The Judgment Day run: “Yeah, it just happened organically, you know, like I said. So I said I was thinking like ‘Okay, how can I make this stand out, you know, do something here.’ So that was kind of where stuff, a lot of people get on me like, ‘oh, they made you look like a buffoon or whatever.’ I had fun with it. I enjoyed it. I thought it was fun.”