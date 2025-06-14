Carlito and WWE have parted ways.

Officially.

On Saturday, the former Judgment Day member surfaced on social media with an update on his previously reported WWE departure.

“Back in business,” Carlito wrote via Instagram, indicating he is now officially a free agent able to accept bookings elsewhere in the pro wrestling world, as the non-compete clause in his previous WWE contract has expired.

Carlito included “#FullyAvailable” and “#NoContract” hashtags in the post.

The pro wrestling veteran confirmed his WWE departure two weeks ago on social media. He wrote, “My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money. All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs Dios me los bendiga!”