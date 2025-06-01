Carlito has confirmed the news.

For those who missed it, we reported earlier today that Carlito is parting ways with WWE, with the circumstances being essentially the same as those leading to R-Truth being released from WWE.

Essentially, neither are being fired or released for doing anything wrong. Instead, when their current contracts expire, both of which are in very near future, they will not be renewed, nor will the company be offering them any new deals.

The WWE talent relations department reportedly called R-Truth and informed him of his situation, leading most to assume that the same was done with Carlito, which is why he too spoke about it on social media.

“My contract is up in [two] weeks,” Carlito wrote via X on June 1. “It will not be renewed.”

Carlito then told what he would reveal was a joke about a financial dispute related to the release, quipping on the fact that he’s very infrequently featured in any real meaningful fashion on WWE Raw on Netflix every week.

“On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the [money] they paid me for apparently ‘stealing money’ from the company,” he continued. “I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money,” he added, along with a blush-face emoji.

“All jokes aside, gracias WWE [and] especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13 [years]. Dios me los bendiga!”