Carlito has John Cena to thank for his WWE finishing move.

In a new installment of the digital series, WWE Retrospective, The Judgment Day member looks back on the greatest matches and moments in his career.

During the episode, the former ‘Carlito Caribbean Cool’ talks about his debut victory over John Cena, sharing the ring at WrestleMania with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and more.

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Carlito spoke about Cena being the reason he decided to use the “Backstabber” move as his finisher in WWE.

“I took a liking to the backstabber,” Carlito said. “I remember Cena was one of the first ones to point it out to me, he goes, ‘Man, that looks like a great move, you should use it as a finisher.’”

Carlito continued, “I was like, ‘Eh,’ but he kind kept on getting me to try and do it so I was like, ‘Alright.’ You know what I mean? Nobody else does a move like that. That’s it. It just took off from there.”

Watch the complete 18-plus minute of WWE Retrospective on Carlito via the YouTube player embedded below.