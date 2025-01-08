Carlito and Eric Andre.

Can you pick each one out of a two-person lineup?

Pictured above and below is a photograph that WWE Superstar and member of The Judgment Day, Carlito, took with actor and comedian Eric Andre.

The photo, along with the accompanying caption written by Carlito, pokes fun at the constant comparisons people have made between the two over the years.

“I’m glad we ran into each other so we could finally settle this with everybody,” Carlito wrote via Instagram. “We are not the same dude!!”

He continued, “Obviously Eric Andre is on the right and Carlito is on the left…wait, or is it the other way around? Aw F%#%!!🤦🏽‍♂️”