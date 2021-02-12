WWE star Carlito was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves to talk about his surprising return to the company at the Royal Rumble pay per view, and how his prior release was actually a blessing in disguise. Hear his full thoughts below.

Says that his release was great for him because he got to focus on himself and do his own thing:

It was great, it felt like a heavy weight was lifted off my shoulders. I was my own boss, I could do my own thing. I didn’t have to be anywhere I didn’t want to be, I didn’t have to work for any promotion I didn’t want to and I could eat right, train right and have time to myself to clear my head of stuff. Getting released from WWE was probably one of the best things that happened to me at that time because it was really what I needed. I had asked for my release 3 times and I never got it. I just felt like a prisoner, it wasn’t just WWE. Back in the day I used to think it was WWE, but it was really just on me, stuff that I needed to work out. That’s why I needed that time away, I don’t know if I needed 10 years but some time away.

