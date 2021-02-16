During an appearance on Whatta Day!, Carlito spoke on being open to any ideas that WWE or AEW brings his way. Here’s what he had to say:

Man, who knows? As of now, I’m open to whatever kind of idea is out there. Yeah, right now, I’m on my own. If a great opportunity comes to go back to WWE. I’m open to whatever comes my way.

If AEW called, me, like I said, I’m open to whatever man. Whatever great idea is out there, I’m willing to listen and see if I fit in there somehow.