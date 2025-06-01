Another one bites the dust.

It looks like R-Truth won’t be the only aging veteran featured regularly on WWE programming to soon vanish from storylines.

Carlito’s time with WWE is nearing its end, as his current contract is reportedly not being renewed. Similar to R-Truth being released from WWE in a sense, considering they are the ones choosing not to re-sign him upon the expiration of his existing contract, Carlito will be suffering the same fate.

According to one source, when Carlito’s current WWE deal expires in the near future, the company will not be renewing it or offering him a new one. He will be parting ways with WWE.

At 46 years old, the veteran performer, who hails from the famed Colón wrestling family, continues to stay active in the ring. He appeared for World Wrestling Council (WWC) in Puerto Rico just last night, capturing the Puerto Rican Championship from Ray Gonzalez.

Carlito rejoined WWE in recent years and was aligned with The Judgment Day alongside Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

While he was frequently featured with the group on television, his last in-ring appearance for WWE came during the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 41 Weekend this past April in Las Vegas.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the WWE departures of R-Truth, Carlito and any potential additional Superstars continues to surface.

UPDATE: Carlito Confirms WWE Release, Reveals How Long He’s Got Left

(H/T: PWInsider.com)