As noted, Carlito recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

In addition to the highlights we previously published from the interview, Carlito also spoke about if he was surprised by his WWE release, being cut around the same time as R-Truth, if he thought he would come back as well, Bron Breakker’s spear on him and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

Did the WWE release come as a surprise? “No, because my contract expired.”

But they could have renewed it? “They could have renewed it, but I never went to them. They never came to me. So we never spoke or anything. I just was ready for whatever. I kind of shot myself in the foot because I signed the shorter deal and the usual. So I guess I bet against myself.”

You were part of such a great thing with Judgment Day. It was surprising that just all of a sudden you’re not there “I still had two weeks left. I just wish they would have written me off somehow. That’s the only thing that I didn’t like. I’m a professional bro, not being in WWE is not the end of the world. So I was like, I’ll gladly come in, and you didn’t want my services, just write me off and I’ll ride off into the sunset.”

That week where you were already released, then R-Truth gets released. There was a lot of anger from fans. You guys were the main focus of the comedic angles, and for that week, you’re both gone. Were you feeling the love during that time? “Yeah. That’s going back to why I signed the short deal. I wanted people to care when I was going to leave the company. So I felt that people cared, it was great. People cared when I left. So I didn’t want to be those guys that, towards the end, you don’t see him on TV, and then he gets released or this contract expires, but nobody even notices. So I was glad that people noticed.”

Was there any conversation about bringing you back? “No, it was no conversation, either way. I never spoke to them, they never spoke to me, just kind of let it run out.”

Bron Breakker broke you in half with that spear! “Yeah, he’s fast, and it still hurts today [Laughs]. But I’m glad everyone had a little viral moment there. I saw the memes, it was funny.

Was it painful? “Wrestling-wise, painful? Yeah, it’s not great. I mean, I don’t recommend it to everybody, but yeah, I survived.”