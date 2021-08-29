During his interview with Chris Van Vilet former WWE superstar Carlito spoke about making his debut against John Cena, and speaks on his WWE storylines with Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus, which the former multi-time Intercontinental champion admits he did not enjoy. Highlights are below.

Debuting against John Cena:

“I was nervous for a little bit of course. Also, I like it when you have no choice. You have to go out there and perform. When you realized it’s like that, it kind of takes the pressure off you. It’s like, number one, I’m not going back to Puerto Rico, number 2, I’m not going to fail in front of a live audience. So, you just kind of lose those nerves and do what you do.”

Says working with Cena was a cool experience:

“He was really cool, he was actually too nice. It’s funny, I thought he ribbed me, I thought he was tricking me because, you know, you’ve met John, right? He’s just one of the nicest guys you’ll meet. And the first thing we do is we lock up, and he kicks me in the stomach. And I looked at him, and my stomach, and I couldn’t breathe. I was like ‘Oh okay, this must be a welcome to the big leagues type of thing.’ But no, it was just the way he was at first. When he first started he would just kill you. Since then, he’s gotten so much better, but those first couple of matches, and he was a big boy. When he hit you, he hit you.”

How he was not a big fan of his storylines with Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus:

“Yeah, I actually didn’t like any of that. That’s what, I think [when] things started going downhill. Carlito’s the guy that always talked about having all these girls but never got the girl. You know what I mean? And when he gets the girl it’s like, okay, that’s not him. You know what I mean? He’s a guy that brags about getting all these girls and these girls, you talk to them, and he does the worst things imaginable. They can’t stand him. But, I don’t know, they turned me into a ladies man for some reason. No, it was just the opposite [of my character]. Carlito wasn’t a ladies man. [Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus] are great friends and stuff, but at the same time I’m thinking that ‘This isn’t the best thing for my character’.”

