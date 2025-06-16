Carlito is now a free agent.

During a new interview on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Superstar spoke at length about his latest run in the company.

Regarding his role as a comedy character in The Judgment Day, Carlito claimed it was his idea.

“I orchestrated that,” he said. “Some people were complaining, ‘They have him as an idiot,’ but those were all my ideas. I took, literally, ‘creative has nothing for you,’ and I made something of it. I went in there and I said, ‘I’m not going to complain.’ I’m one of the older guys, I’m not going to get prioritized and I’m not gonna get pushed, and Hunter [Triple H] is not a fan of Carlito.”

Carlito would go on to mention how he doesn’t think Triple H was a big fan of his character.

“I think he personally likes me, but I think he was never a big fan of the character,” he said. “What I did was, ‘I’m in the Judgment Day, it’s the hottest group here, how can I stay in this group? Boom. This is what it’s missing.’ The writers were great, they gave me a bunch of freedom. They would come to me and say, ‘We have this backstage (segment), we don’t really have anything for you here, but we were hoping you would Carlito-fy it,’ is what they would say. I would find where I could do something. It took off from there and every week it was great. They gave me total freedom to do whatever I wanted.”

