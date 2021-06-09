Puerto Rican pro-wrestling star Carlito was the latest guest on the Rewind, Recap, Relive show to discuss his first run in WWE, including how the company kept the Money In The Bank cash-in by Edge at New Year’s Revolution a secret, and how John Cena convinced him to use the Backstabber (aka lungblower) as a finisher. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Edge cashing-in on Cena was kept from him and the boys:

I think that’s [New Year’s Revolution 2006] when they [WWE] started keeping stuff from the boys because I remember the finish, I think it was a roll up and I always thought, ‘Like man, that’s a little anticlimactic, a roll up?’ ‘Oh no, no, it’s gonna work fine’ or whatever and I just remember the whole night I’m like, ‘Man really? We’re gonna do that? Alright, whatever.’ Then all of a sudden, the roll-up happens and then Edge’s music hits and I’m like, ‘Ah, okay, I see. Now the roll up makes sense.’ Yeah, and that was the first time they ever — that was the first time somebody cashed in the Money In The Bank thing so yeah, they even kept it from us so that was like, ‘Okay, I see what they’re doing.’

On the Backstabber maneuver:

The Backstabber, that’s [John] Cena’s fault. I just thought it was a cool move and Cena kept on pushing it on me, ‘That’s gotta be your finisher, that’s gotta be your finisher.’ ‘Yeah, but I gotta do that every night’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, but it’s a cool finisher’ and I was like, ‘Alright’ so I guess I gave in because you know, my first couple of years when I came to WWE, I didn’t have a finisher, I was doing different things. So I said, ‘Yeah, alright’ so I kind of said, ‘Alright, it’s a cool move, nobody else does it. I mean, let me go ahead and use it and solidify it as my own finisher.’ Seems like everybody started using it after I left.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)