Carlito discusses his recent cameo at WWE Backlash.

The premium live event hailed from Puerto Rico and featured Latin rap sensation Bad Bunny taking on Damian Priest in a Street Fight. At one point, Priest’s Judgment Day allies (Finn Balor & Dominik) attacked Bunny but Carlito and Savio Vega came out to even the odds. The surprise shocked the WWE Universe as no previous reports about the two of them showing up leaked to the public.

Speaking with Busted Open Radio, Carlito talks about the incredible ovation he got from the Puerto Rican fans and how happy he was that they were able to keep his involvement a surprise.

I’m kind of a big deal in Puerto Rico, I guess. It was great, man. It was good. It was something that they wanted for a long time, and it was cool that the secret didn’t get out. I was surprised. I kept on thinking, at some point, somebody’s gonna leak something. But no, nothing ever came of it, so they really did not expect it all that night.

The former multi-time Intercontinental Champion adds that he did everything in his power to hide his identity from fans .

I braided my hair, and I put the beanie on, and then I wore a hoodie. Then I got in the night before really late, and I went straight to my room. The next day, it didn’t really work because people started recognizing me anyway. But luckily, the word didn’t get out.

Carlito came out to the ring in an LWO shirt but quickly took it off to show off his physique. He tells Busted Open what his thought process was in the moment.

It was funny because they said, ‘We need you to wear an LWO shirt.’ I’ll wear whatever you want, but the shirt’s not staying on long. You know what I mean? I don’t know when I’m gonna be on world television again.

WWE officials were reportedly very happy about Carlito’s work at Backlash. You can read about that here.

