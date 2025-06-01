Carlito has added gold to his resume.

Just not WWE gold.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently granted Carlito permission to appear at WWC’s Summer Madness event — the flagship promotion run by his father, Carlos Colón.

Representing The Judgment Day, Carlito made the most of the opportunity, joining fellow faction members Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions), and Dominik Mysterio (WWE Intercontinental Champion)as a reigning champion. This leaves Finn Balor as the only active member of the group without a title.

On May 31, at Summer Madness, Carlito stepped into the ring against longtime rival Ray Gonzalez and emerged victorious, capturing the WWC Puerto Rico Championship.

This marked Carlito’s first appearance for World Wrestling Council since 2023, the same year he officially returned to WWE following a surprise comeback at Backlash in Puerto Rico.