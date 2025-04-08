On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Carlito was taken out by a brutal spear from Bron Breakker, who charged down the aisle and launched into a flipping spear that floored Carlito. After the attack, Breakker turned his attention to Dominik Mysterio in the ring.

Taking to Twitter, Carlito revealed that his funeral will be taking place on Friday.

Thank you everyone for your thought & prayers! 🙏🏽…..my funeral service is scheduled for this Friday.

My family asks for privacy during this painful time, muchas gracias#WWERaw #WWERawonNetflix #spear #brokeninhalf #BronBreakker — carlito (@Litocolon279) April 8, 2025

The “I Quit” match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 is legendary for executing one of wrestling’s most iconic double turns — Hart became a heel, and Austin turned babyface. The match was an intense, bloody battle during an era when using blood meant risking fines from Vince McMahon.

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Hart discussed the match. He said,

“No animals were harmed in the making of that movie. It was fun. It was fun when we came back. Even the blood, which was a big no-no at the time. When we came back, we pretended, in the dressing room, to have a heated argument about it. Almost a scuffle. We also kind of got into it again. Chief Jay Strongbow was kind of pulling us apart or pulling me away from him. It was mostly to cover our tracks so we didn’t get anyone into trouble, that (the blood) was an accident. We had to fool everybody. The persons who knew about the blood were me and Steve. We kept that pretty much a secret…it would have been a secret for years until I wrote about it in my book.”

The March 31st episode of WWE RAW on Netflix garnered 2.9 million global views for the week. It ranked eighth globally and placed in the top 10 in eight countries.

This marked a slight dip from the 3 million views for the March 24th episode. The March 31st show aired live at 3 PM EST due to its location in London, England.