Former WWE Superstar Carmella is stirring the pot, and possibly hinting that her in-ring career isn’t over just yet.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion took to social media this week to react after B3CCA appeared to use a variation of her signature Code of Silence submission during a match against Kris Statlander on AEW Collision.

And Carmella didn’t hold back.

“There’s a difference between homage and theft,” she wrote, making it clear she took notice of the spot.

She followed that up with another eyebrow-raising remark, noting that she “didn’t retire,” before teasing that she may have to “come back” and remind everyone how it’s really done.

That got people talking.

Carmella has been sidelined since 2023, with her last match taking place at Madison Square Garden during a Road to WrestleMania live event.

On that night, she teamed with Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, as well as Piper Niven.

While her comments were sparked by something that happened on AEW programming, there’s currently no indication that Carmella is AEW-bound if and when she does return to the ring.

As of now, there’s also no confirmed timeline for a potential WWE comeback.

Still, if nothing else, Carmella just reminded everyone she hasn’t officially called it a career.