Carmella isn’t ruling out a return to WWE, but she doesn’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

Earlier this month, Carmella said she was retired from wrestling before later walking back those comments. During an appearance on Laura Clery’s IDIOT podcast (see video below), the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed where things currently stand and why her family remains her priority.

“I’m just not sure what the next step is for me, but I know I would regret being on the road and traveling while they are this young,” Carmella said.

While she left the door open for another WWE run, Carmella indicated that a return in the near future — particularly on a full-time schedule — appears unlikely.

“That’s not to say that I would never go back to WWE, but I just don’t know if it would be any time in the near future or in a full-time capacity because I can’t imagine being away from my kids for that long,” she added.

Carmella has not wrestled since 2023, when she stepped away from WWE ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Corey Graves. She later revealed that she dealt with drop foot following the pregnancy.

Carmella and Graves welcomed their second child in October 2025. Her WWE contract expired earlier that year.