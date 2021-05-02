Carmella was a recent guest on the Bellas podcast to discuss a number of different topics.

During it, she talked about the releases of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

“I think everyone was,” Carmella said when asked if the release shocked her. “I don’t know what the right or wrong thing to say is. All I can speak from is my experience and we were super excited for this story.

“I felt like ‘I’m done with this whole sexy gimmick they want me to do or try to be sexy.’ Which is fine and it’s fun to be sexy, but I wanted to show my personality more. I wanted to show a little bit more of a fun side. And I was really looking forward to doing that with Billie. Our entrance alone, she was cracking me up. She was so funny. I was really looking forward to where that was going to go. And obviously, unfortunately, we can’t do that any more.”

“Those two were some of my closest friends since I’ve been here, since they got here,” Carmella said of Royce and Kay. “So this was the first time I was like really rocked by a release. I was like ‘wow. These are my friends. They’re not just my co-workers.”