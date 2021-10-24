WWE superstar and former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella had her 34th birthday yesterday, and revealed on social media that she and Monday Night Raw color-commentator Corey Graves are now engaged to be married.

Mella writes, “Best birthday ever,” while showing off her new engagement ring. The happy couple have been dating since 2019. Carmella was also just picked by Raw for the 2021 WWE draft. Many of their colleagues have congratulated them on the wonderful news.

Best birthday ever 🥰🥂 pic.twitter.com/tYb1PgG33K — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) October 24, 2021

Congratulations from all of us at Wrestling Headlines.