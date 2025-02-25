Last week, PWN’s Masked J reported that Carmella’s WWE contract had expired. The following day, she was moved to the WWE Alumni section on the official website.

In a new Instagram Story, Carmella explained that she had been feeling unwell and was absent from social media. She expressed gratitude for the support and messages from her fans, thanking them for their kind words about her career. She said,

“Some news broke last week and I just wanted to let you know that I’ve seen all of your texts and tweets and messages and DMs. And like, oh my god, you guys are just the best, and I’m so grateful for you and everything that you’ve been saying about Carmella and my career, and I’m so blessed. So thank you.”

She continued, “I know there’s a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything. I will be going on a podcast later this week, answering some of those questions and telling my side, because I have a lot to say about the situation.”

an update from carmella via instagram!🩵 pic.twitter.com/WQ1Qo7kOjB — chey⚡️ (@meloismone) February 25, 2025

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes addressed The Rock’s offer to be “his champion,” discussing its implications for his legacy and family.

Seth Rollins interrupted Cody and joined him in the ring. Rollins noted how it was their first interaction since WrestleMania XL and criticized Cody for not slapping The Rock.

Cody then pointed out Seth’s compromised soul due to past actions and acknowledged The Revolutionary as the MVP of WrestleMania XL.

In response, Seth expressed his desire to win the Elimination Chamber and face The American Nightmare he battled previously, declaring he is after Cody’s title, not his soul.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Lyra Valkyria defended the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Valkyria scored the pinfall victory over Kai after nailing her with the Nightwing finisher.

However, Valkyria’s celebration was short-lived as Ivy Nile blindsided her on the stage.

Having laid waste to the champion, Nile ran to the ring and celebrated with the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

And finally, Michin visited the venue of RAW to acquire the WWE Women’s United States Title.

However, she ran into the champion and “faux President,” Chelsea Green, and her security there.

You can watch the hilarious clip below: