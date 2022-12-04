WWE star and former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella responded to a fan on Twitter who shared a photo of The Princess of Staten Island’s TLC matchup against Nikki Bella six years ago. Carmella, who has been out with an injury, writes, “I miss this so much!! I can’t WAIT to get back in the ring again. Ugh. When I do come back, it’s over for all your faves.”

