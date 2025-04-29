Carmella is expanding her family once again.

The WWE star took to social media on Tuesday to share the exciting news that she is expecting her second child with husband and WWE commentator Corey Graves.

“All in perfect time… our new chapter begins this fall,” Carmella wrote in the caption of a heartfelt video and a series of photos posted to her official Instagram account.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dimitri, in November 2023. This will be their second child together.

We send our congratulations and best wishes out to Carmella and Corey Graves on the exciting news.