— Carmella and Corey Graves welcomed their first child in November 2023, but her second pregnancy has presented more challenges. The former WWE Superstar opened up on social media about the difficulties she’s facing this time around.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Carmella revealed that this pregnancy hasn’t been as smooth as her first. She candidly described the various struggles she’s been navigating, saying,

“I’ll be honest… this pregnancy has been rough. like really rough. with dimitri, i loved almost every second (well, minus the first trimester chaos). but this time around? i feel like i haven’t enjoyed any of it.”

“i’m still getting sick — even this close to my due date. eating feels impossible, nothing sounds good, and everything makes me nauseous. i’m exhausted all the time. everyone keeps telling me “it’s because you have a toddler,” and maybe that’s true, but wow… it has been next level.”

“i can’t wait to get this baby out of me just to feel human again. i know postpartum won’t exactly be a walk in the park (because newborn + toddler = survival mode), but i’m holding onto hope that i’ll at least feel like me again on the other side.”

“this pregnancy has been so different — i haven’t taken maternity photos, i rarely even want to be in pictures. i’ve just been giving myself grace, resting when i can, and trying to listen to my body. still, it’s been really hard not to compare it to my first and wonder why this one feels so heavy.”

“so i’m turning to you mamas — if you’ve had a rough pregnancy, especially with a toddler in the mix, did you feel like yourself again after? please tell me there’s a light at the end of this tunnel. i could really use some hope right now.”

— Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, has been absent from WWE programming for a while, but signs indicate she may be gearing up for her official in-ring debut.

Former Divas Champion Natalya shared a photo on Twitter from a recent training session at the legendary Hart family wrestling school, The Dungeon. The session included talents like Rey Mysterio, B-Fab, Apollo Crews, Angelo Dawkins, TJ Wilson, and several others.

Notably, Aalyah Mysterio appeared in the photo alongside these WWE Superstars. In her caption, Natalya wrote,

“An insane night of training in The Dungeon. Nights like this set my soul on fire. So much passion and generations of wrestling in one room. It was such an honor having you tonight as a guest @reymysterio. Lessons upon lessons—@NativeTatanka @TJWilson.”

— Former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently expressed frustration over being paired with Alexa Bliss during her WWE tenure. Speaking on a recent edition of “The Lapsed Fan” podcast, Rousey described her program with Bliss as “ridiculous,” claiming the matchup was driven more by merchandise sales than creative logic. She said,

“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was f*cking ridiculous, and you wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time… Like, what the f*ck!? That’s your decision-making process?” Rousey defeated Bliss quickly via submission to retain her RAW Women’s Title.

Bliss responded to Rousey’s remarks on social media, simply writing, “I love our business 🖤.” Meanwhile, AEW star and former World Champion MJF offered a more pointed reaction, tweeting, “It’s almost like pro wrestling, much like any professional sport, functions as a business. F***ing crazy 🤯.”

