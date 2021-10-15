Carmella made an appearance on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked why she shared a photo of herself without makeup on via social media while talking about the negativity she receives on social media.

“I just think it’s so important because right now my whole thing is, ‘I’m the most beautiful woman in WWE.’ You know what? Sometimes I don’t feel that beautiful, especially with social media and the negativity of the trolls. Honestly, it’s exhausting. The hate is just so hard to deal with sometimes. I felt like if I’m dealing with this, I know there’s someone else out there dealing with this. Other women are dealing with the pressures of trying to keep up with social media and trying to look a certain way, and trying to photoshop their photos a certain way. I’m like, no, let’s be real for a second. I think I got lost for a little bit in this character and kind of really gone above and beyond how beautiful I am. But it’s like, ok, no, let’s cut the bull crap. This is who I really am in everyday life.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription