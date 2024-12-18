Carmella misses the WWE Universe.

She said as much while speaking with fellow women’s wrestling star Bayley on the latter’s charity live stream this week.

During their chat on Instagram Live, Carmella told Bayley that she has been getting physical therapy and going to the chiropractor to try and recover from drop foot.

“I love being a mom. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done ever, in my whole entire life,” she said. “That being said, of course I miss WWE. Of course, I miss everyone. I miss being Carmella. I miss performing. I miss it so much. I wish I had an update for you guys.”

She continued, “For those that don’t know I have some nerve damage in my foot from delivering Dimitri. I have what’s called drop foot. It’s this nerve behind your knee. It sucks. I wrestled for ten to twelve years, never had an injury, knock on wood, and now I’m doing physical therapy, going to the chiropractor, getting MRIs, and doing all this stuff that I never thought I would be doing, but here we are. Hopefully, eventually, nerves do take a lot of time to heal, but eventually, we’ll get back to it.”

Carmella last appeared on WWE programming back in March of 2023. She gave birth to Dimitri back in November of 2023.

