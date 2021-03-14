WWE star and former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella took to Twitter to let fans know that she is currently looking for a new Sommelier as Reginald is no longer her guy. She writes, “Now accepting applications for: Carmella’s Next Top Sommelier Clinking glassesBottle with popping cork. Send me your video submissions & show me why YOU would make the perfect somm. Be creative and think outside the box.”

The official WWE NXT Twitter account has wished rising star Shotzi Blackheart a happy birthday. The new women’s tag champion turned 29. They write, “Happy birthday to a woman who is always TANKING care of business, @ShotziWWE! ”