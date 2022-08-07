Carmella suffered an injury at a WWE live event on Saturday night from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC.

Carmella was working a match with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka. Fans noted on Twitter that Carmella was injured. One fan in attendance noted the injury happened when Carmella hit her head on the ring post. She was able to get up on her own to walk away.

carmella got out of the ring at the start of the match and wouldn’t get back in, so asuka and bianca kept calling her chicken and did a funny little chicken dance so the audience keeps chanting chicken to carmella 😭 #WWENorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/JhSKZ3mOi0 — b. (@sashasliv) August 7, 2022

OH NO!! they threw up the x for carmella, she got hit in the head in the corner when bianca tried to back flip over her 🙁 #WWENorthCharleston — b. (@sashasliv) August 7, 2022

she got up on her own to walk away which is good, but they were like shielding her eyes from the bright lights #WWENorthCharleston — b. (@sashasliv) August 7, 2022

Carmella’s husband, Corey Graves, wasn’t thrilled to hear the news on Twitter and tagged WWE. However, he deleted the tweet.

We hope to have an update soon.