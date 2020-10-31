Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where a champagne-sipping Carmella talking about being the one who calls the shows and makes her own rules.

Carmella said she’s the woman who will do whatever it takes to get ahead because she always plays to win. She then gave a teaser for next week’s SmackDown and said she will show the entire world why she’s untouchable.

You can see the segment below:

