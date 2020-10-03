WWE star and former women’s champion Carmella issued a short statement on her Twitter earlier today commenting on the negative feedback she received from fans during her return on last night’s episode of SmackDown. The Princess of Staten Island, who had been absent from programming for roughly five months, calls the feedback disgusting since it’s primarily based upon her looks.

She writes, “Been off tv & out of the public eye for over five months. I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot bitch I am.”

Carmella had previously been criticized in the past for her romantic relationship with commentator Corey Graves, who was going through a divorce right around the time they started seeing each other. You can see a vignette of her return from last night’s show below.