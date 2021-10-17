During her appearance on After The Bell, Carmella spoke on being emotional over being drafted to Raw. Here’s what she had to say:

This is our family. We spend more time on the road than we do at home, so the girls you’re surrounded with in your locker room, they become your family. I’ve been on SmackDown since the inception of the draft back in 2016, so this is all I’ve known. I take pride in knowing SmackDown has always had a very positive locker room and great comradery. I take a lot of pride in that because I’ve only ever been on SmackDown. That is my locker room – the girls there, I love. I’m excited for Raw because I do feel like our locker room on Raw is gonna be great too, but I think people forget – Bianca did an interview and said Carmella and I are the glue that has held SmackDown together over the last year. And of course, there’s [the reaction] of, ‘Carmella? What does she do? All she does is lose and she sucks and this and that.’ People forget there’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes than what you just see on TV. I take pride in knowing Bianca can go out there and say that about me. That means so much to me. I think just being a part of this environment and locker room has been so special to me.