WWE’s Carmella took to Instagram on the final day of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month and opened up about recently suffering two pregnancy losses with husband Corey Graves.

Carmella noted that today she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy following an early miscarriage suffered in September. She spent 12 hours in the Emergency Room this past Saturday after experiencing sharp pains on her left side. Doctors ran tests and confirmed that she suffered an abnormal pregnancy.

Carmella said she was cautiously optimistic over her positive pregnancy test after suffering an earlier loss, but she was hoping for the best.

The Mayo Clinic notes that an ectopic pregnancy “occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus. … An ectopic pregnancy can’t proceed normally. The fertilized egg can’t survive, and the growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding, if left untreated.”

I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story. Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best. I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy. The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us. I want to do the same. I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. [heart emoji]

