As seen in the new Instagram photo below, Carmella is teasing something big for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

She wrote, “Today is the day. You’re not gonna want to miss #Smackdown tonight. Everyone will find out why I’m Untouchable.”

As noted before at this link, Carmella issued a promo with a warning on last week’s show, teasing a reveal for tonight.

