Carmella appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet alongside Corey Graves to promote their new reality show, “Corey & Carmella.”

During it, the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion was asked who she considers her mentor and she named The Miz:

“For me, I would say The Miz. Whenever I have an issue or a problem creatively, or my character, or something going on in a match, I go to him. If I could be a female Miz, that to me would be such an amazing accomplishment. They trust The Miz,they put him in any position, and he’s going to shine. He’s not afraid to lean into his role as a bad guy and I consider that the same with myself. I really lean into my role. Anytime that I have a problem or issue, I go to him and he’s going to be honest. Sometimes it’s brutally honest, but he helps me out.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription