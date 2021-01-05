WWE superstar and former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella took to Twitter earlier today to respond to the praise she received from popular rapper Cardi B, who went viral on social media last night after being mentioned on WWE Raw Legends Night.

Cardi would later release a series of tweets regarding her knowledge of the pro-wrestling industry, and joking with fans that she was coming for Vince McMahon for ruining her WWE debut. Her final tweet reads, “Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella.”

The Princess of Staten Island would write back, “I told y’all

@iamcardib is my girl… love you! Money-mouth faceMoney-mouth faceMoney-mouth face. let’s collab on my new entrance music.” This is in reference to Cardi’s tweets back in 2019 when she discussed her favorite pro-wrestlers, with Carmella revealing that some of her ring gear was inspired by Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album. (Featured image above)

See the exchange below.